1.9mln vehicles expected to use NSE during Aidiladha (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) expects about 1.9 million vehicles to use the highway everyday from July 7 to 12 in conjunction with the coming Aidiladha celebration which falls this Sunday.

Its chief operating officer, Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said with the expected increase in the volume of vehicles, from 1.8 million vehicles daily on normal days, some congestion and a prolonged travel time would be expected..

As such, he advised highway users to adhere to the Travel Time Advisory (TTA) issued by PLUS to reduce traffic congestion, as well as plan out their journey beforehand, and make the necessary preparations for a longer journey..

He said motorists from the Klang Valley heading towards Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak (North), and Johor are advised to enter the highway before 10am on July 7 to 10.

“Highway users heading towards closer destinations or to other states are advised to enter the highway after 1pm,” he said in statement today.

He said the TTA was designed based on historical traffic data to guide and enable highway users to experience a manageable journey during the festive period.

Its purpose is to distribute traffic and circumvent the convergence of traffic as vehicles enter the highway at the same time on major highway stretches, toll plazas, and rest areas, thus reducing congestion, he said.

For the journey back to Klang Valley (from July 10 to 12) , he said those Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak (North), Johor, and other states are advised to enter the highway before 9am.

“Based on our studies of the return journey to Klang Valley, highway users can expect an extension of up to twice as long as the average travel time on the highway if they choose not to adhere to the TTA schedule,” he said.

He said regular traffic updates could be obtained through the @PLUSTrafik Twitter service, the PLUS Application, the toll free PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000, PUTRI Chatbot, on electronic message signs (VMS) along the highway mainline, and also announcements via major radio stations.

Using Waze or Google Maps is also highly recommended to help highway users better plan their journeys, he said, adding that highway users should ensure they have sufficient balance in their Touch ‘n Go cards or e-Wallets to make payments at toll plazas.

Highway users are also advised to ensure that their vehicles are in a good and safe condition for long-distance travel and to adhere to the speed limit along the highway, avoid driving too closely behind other vehicles, and take breaks at rest and service areas (R&R) along the highway. -Bernama