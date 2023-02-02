2 lucky Sports Toto jackpot winners receive big CNY ang pows amounting to RM34.9m

PETALING JAYA: Ushering in the Year of the Rabbit, Sports Toto had given out Chinese New Year ang pows in the form of Toto jackpots amounting to RM34.9 million on 22 and 25 January 2023.

A 57-year-old car sales agent from Selangor won the RM27.13 million Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot on 22 January 2023.

When collecting his winnings at the STM Lottery head office in Kuala Lumpur, the winner said he would usually buy Lucky Pick tickets for the Lotto games.

“It’s Chinese New Year and it’s the best time to test our luck, I am so happy that I have the ‘ONG’ to win the jackpot on the first day of Chinese New Year,” he said.

The winner added that his wife found out the great news when she went to a Toto outlet to check the tickets for him using the CheckWin machine.

“She was so confused when she saw many numbers on the CheckWin machine. Luckily a helpful Toto staff helped her to call me to tell me this great news,” he said.

The winner’s Lucky Pick ticket with the set of winning numbers – 1, 3, 30, 32, 36 & 46 won him a whopping RM27,130,904.85 and he said he would share the winnings with his wife and daughter.

Three days later, a 45-year-old human resources supervisor from Perak won the RM7.77 million Power Toto 6/55 jackpot on 25 January 2023.

The winner said he bet on the same number combination of his family members’ birth date, age and wedding date – 2, 10, 19, 24, 27 & 28 for more than 10 years.

“Finally, my persistence has come to fruition when I saw this familiar set of winning numbers appearing on the draw results,” he said joyfully.

The winner won RM7,770,241.70 and he said he would use the winnings to pay off his debts.