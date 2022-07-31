2022 Commonwealth Games: Congratulatory messages pour in for ‘golden’ weightlifters

KUALA LUMPUR: National weightlifters Mohamad Aniq Kasdan and Muhamad Aznil Bidin gold medal feat at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Saturday brings to the fore the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) as netizens took to social media to express their excitement and pride.

“If it is meant to be, it will be. The relentless effort finally paid off with the first gold for Malaysia. “Congratulations, Aniq Kasdan,” Norly Hadi said in a tweet.

“Nervous. Tears flowing, Congrats Aniq. You make us proud bro (brother),“ Mohd Hafiz Bakar tweeted.

“Congratulations. Salute with the spirit showed when he rose to victory after several failed attempts,” said Masniza Mustafar.

Meanwhile, @dearcloud94 tweeted, “I was choked to see the weightlifting (event) just now. Our first gold medal. I almost thought he could not make it, but he did it. Huge congratulations Aniq. Ya Allah, it was heartwarming to listen to the commentators’ commentary.”

“Congratulations Aniq Kasdan. The whole of Malaysia is proud of your effort and contribution. Well done and congratulations,” tweeted @tanjong_crew.

“Aniq Kasdan is just 20 years old and has contributed the first gold medal for Malaysia in (the) Commonwealth Games. Proud! How I wish my younger brother will become an athlete and represent Malaysia one fine day,” said @farhanabananaFZ.

The Johorean performed brilliantly to win gold in the men’s 55kg category with a total weight of 249 kg after successfully lifting 107 kg in the snatch and 142 kg in the clean and jerk.

Malaysians also hailed Muhamad Aznil’s gold win on Twitter.

“The country’s second gold medal. Congratulations Aznil (for) succeeding in bringing glory to #Keluarga Malaysia,” said M. Ammer Raphael.

Meanwhile, Hana tweeted, “2nd GOLD for Malaysia from our weightlifter Aznil Bidin. He is the defending champion, and he defends his title today!! Congratulations”.-Bernama