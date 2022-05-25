21 students arrested for fighting in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Sandakan police today arrested 21 students and one former student from three different schools after they were involved in a fight which was recorded in a video that went viral on Facebook yesterday.

District police chief, ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said the arrests were made by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sandakan district police headquarters involving suspects aged between 14 and 18 years old.

“Our initial investigations showed that the fight stemmed from a misunderstanding among them.

“We will complete our investigations before submitting the papers to the Attorney-General’s office for further instructions,” he said in a statement here tonight.

In the 21-second video recording, a group of male students in school uniforms were involved in a brawl which later continued on the road.

The fight was believed to have taken place in Jalan Elopura here at about 2 pm yesterday.-Bernama