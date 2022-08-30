22 climbers in OKU Challenge 2022 set to conquer Kinabalu summit

RANAU: A total of 22 participants, including six persons with disabilities (PwD), of the Kinabalu OKU Challenge 2022 expedition began their ascent at Timpohon Gate at 9 am today in their mission to conquer the summit of Mount Kinabalu.

The participants of the expedition, organised by the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) are scheduled to arrive in Laban Rata later today, before continuing the climb. They are expected to conquer the highest mountain peak in Southeast Asia early tomorrow in conjunction with National Day.

“In conjunction with National Day, we bring a message of inclusiveness and ‘rahmatan lil alamin' (blessings for all) to all Malaysians so that we can enjoy our independence together.

“We began preparations a few months ago, climbing mountains and hills in the Peninsula, mindset preparation, especially for our special climbers (PwD), and other preparations such as climbing equipment,” said IIUM Deputy Rector (Student Development and Community Involvement) Associate Prof Dr Zulkifli Hasan, who is leading the expedition, told Bernama here today.

Mount Kinabalu with a height of 4,095 metres above sea level is located in the Crocker Range, about 86 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu and the climb to the top is 8.7 kilometres long.

Zulkifli, 44, said the expedition was also part of an effort to raise funds to enable IIUM’s campus grounds to achieve accessibility for the PwD community and for those in need.

IIUM Economics and Management Science lecturer Associate Prof Dr Mohd Nizam Barom, who is visually impaired, said the expedition was a unique experience for a disabled person like him.

“This (climbing experience) is something we never dreamed could happen, so we are very excited and enthusiastic about it. At first, we were a bit nervous but after training and test climbs with other climbers, we are ready,“ he said.

Mohd Nizam, 46, said that he had no prior climbing experience but that did not stop him from preparing for the expedition, adding that he hoped to conquer Mount Kinabalu’s summit on National Day for all Malaysians.

Another participant, OKU Sentral sustainability officer Khairull Hafiz Ismail, also a person with disabilities, said through this expedition he wanted to show that PwDs are also capable of doing what normal people can do, including conquering the summit of Mount Kinabalu.

“Through this expedition, we hope that PwDs will continue to be given inclusivity and be accepted and that the community will not look down on them. I hope that with a programme like this, the disabled will continue to be given opportunities and viewed positively by the public,“ he said.

Khairull Hafiz said despite being without a left leg, he prepared for the climb by working on his fitness, including climbing exercises.

Head of IIUM's Disabled Services Unit Professor Dr Ruzita Mohd Amin said the expedition was also organised in conjunction with the university's 40th anniversary, inspired by former IIUM student, Azzrulkhan Hasrullah Matsah, a disabled person who successfully climbed Mount Kinabalu in 2016 and Everest Base Camp in 2018.

“We want to prove that PwDs can do anything,” she said.-Bernama