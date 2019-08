KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-two illegal immigrants were arrested for various offences at the National Leprosy Control Centre in Sungai Buloh, yesterday.

Selangor Immigration Department director Mohd Shukri Nawi said the arrests were made after checks were carried out on more than 50 foreigners, at about 10am.

“The arrested foreigners, aged between 19 and 62 years, comprised 21 Indonesian men and 10 women as well as a Bangladeshi man.

“Most of those detained live and work as gardeners in the area,” he said.

He said all those detained were taken to the Selangor Immigration Department Enforcement Division’s Office before being placed at the Semenyih Immigration Detention Depot for further action.

“The case is being investigated under Section 15 (1) (c) and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not having any valid travel documents and overstaying and Section 39b of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for violating conditions of the visit pass,” he said. — Bernama