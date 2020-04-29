39,002 dengue cases reported until April 25: CPRC

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 39,002 dengue cases were reported from Dec 29 last year to April 25 this year, according to the Current Situation of Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika in Malaysia Year 2019 and 2020 Report.

The numbers released by the Ministry of Health’s National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) indicated indicated a decrease by 4.063 cases (9.4 percent) compared to 43,065 cases during the same period last year.

The report also stated only one death due to dengue was reported in the 17th week (April 19-25) of 2020 with a cumulative figure of 64 deaths, compared to 67 deaths during the same period last year.

“During the 17th week this year, a total of 1,301 dengue cases have been reported which is an increase of 11 percent compared to the previous week,” said the report shared by Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on his Facebook today.

Until the 17th week this year, Selangor had the highest number of dengue cases with 23,402 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (3,243) and Johor (3,242).

The CPRC report also stated that 13 Chikungunya cases were recorded while there was no positive Zika case reported from Dec 29, 2019 until April 25 this year.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health is proud to participate in the Covid-19 Clinical Research Coalition in finding solutions that would benefit the humankind.

“We are faced with an extraordinarily challenging global threat with Covid-19 and all of our lives will be impacted,” he said as quoted by Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) on Facebook today. -Bernama