43 nabbed over Macau scam in Kluang

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 43 individuals believed to be involved in a Macau scam were arrested in a raid at a hotel in Kluang district, this morning.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said during the raid, police arrested 39 Chinese national men and two local women, all aged between 18 and 40.

He said the syndicate believed to be carrying out non-existent forex investments, has been operating for almost two months in the district after having operated in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru.

“The operating hours of this syndicate are from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm local time and they were targeting Chinese nationals.

“In the raid, the police also seized 35 laptops as well as 593 units of mobile phones of various brands,“ he said in a statement, late this afternoon.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said his team would continue to track down the remaining members and masterminds of the syndicate who are still at large.

“Johor police will always monitor and inspect the premises suspected of carrying out such activities.

“The people are advised not to abet with these individuals involved in criminal activities,“ he said. -Bernama