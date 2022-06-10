474,311 students applied for second Malaysian Family Student Device: Dr Noraini

BATU PAHAT: A total of 474,311 undergraduates nationwide have applied for device facility under the second phase of the Malaysian Family Student Device Programme which closed on Sept 30.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix) said a total of 376,180 applicants were from higher learning institutes (IPT) and the rest from the Ministry of Education Malaysia (KPT).

She said from the amount, 58 per cent were from the public and two per cent were community college students,

“For Johor, 8,322 IPT student applications have been approved while another 29,103 applications are being processed in stages. The KPT is targeting the distribution of the Malaysian Family Student Device to be completed within two months,” she said in a statement today.

Noraini who is also the MP for Parit Sulong presented tablets under the program to 50 students from the parliamentary constituency here today. They represent 375 students, whose applications were approved at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn (UTHM).

At the same event, she also officiated the handing over of the KPT Study Assistance - Prihatin National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) to assist students who are unable to cover the cost of living at their respective IPT.

She said the aid is also expected to reduce students’ dependence on education loans thus reducing their debt.

“This assistance involves a total of 38 students in the Parit Sulong Parliamentary constituency who are studying at IPTs across the country with an allocation of RM19,000.

“Each recipient will receive a living allowance of RM500 on a one-off basis which will be channelled into the student’s bank account, which is the PTPTN paying bank,” she said.-Bernama