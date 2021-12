PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 5,551 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,649,578.

The R-naught for the country is 0.96 after spending three days at 0.95. Perlis recorded the highest Rt value in the country at 1.12.