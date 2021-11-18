600 poor families receive humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

KABUL: The Muslim Care Malaysia (MCM) delegation’s challenging journey of about 10 kilometres to reach Pul-e Charkhi here was well worth it, when they managed to provide food aid to about 600 poor families.

Apart from the cold weather with temperatures reaching one degree Celsius, members of the delegation also faced some security risks.

MCM, which is currently on a humanitarian aid mission in the troubled country, provided assistance in the form of rice, wheat and cooking oil, including to single mothers, senior citizens and orphans in Pul-e Charkhi and Paghman here.

MCM president Zulkifli Wahijan said a total of about RM140,000 was spent on the food supplies, with each food basket costing RM220.

The movement had previously also donated 60 food baskets for single mothers around Herat here.

Meanwhile, MCM is expected to hand out 1,500 pieces of winter clothing in another poor area in Kabul.

Afghanistan continues to be in turmoil after the Taliban overthrew Mohammad Ashraf Ghani's government following the withdrawal of US troops from the country after 20 years – in mid-August.

Yesterday, international media reported that at least four civilians were killed while two others were injured in two bomb blasts that took place west of Kabul.-Bernama