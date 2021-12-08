66 new Covid-19 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 66 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Nine were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,718.

Terengganu recorded the highest number of new deaths at 12, making up 18.2 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Selangor (11), Kedah (8), Perak (7), Penang (6), Sabah (5), Negeri Sembilan (4), Johor (3), Kuala Lumpur (3), Kelantan (2), Pahang (2), Sarawak (2) and Malacca (1).

No new deaths were reported in Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 60,411 active cases, including 437 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 240 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,663,034.