7-Eleven Malaysia named Master Franchisee of the Year

KUALA LUMPUR: 7-Eleven Malaysia has been named Master Franchisee of the Year at the recent 23rd Malaysia Franchise Awards Night 2021 event as a recognition of its robust franchise system.

Organised by the Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA), there were 13 categories of awards to celebrate franchisors, franchisees, master franchisees, media, organisations, and individuals who contributed to the growth of the national franchise industry.

Assistant general manager of franchise, Joyce See, represented 7-Eleven to receive the award in the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, and Malaysian Franchise Association chairman Datuk Radzali Hassan during the ceremony held at Putrajaya Marriott Hotel last month.

With over 30 years of retail experience dedicated to offering a wide range of products and services to consumers, 7-Eleven strives to support the demand and growth of its franchisees.

The careful selection of 7-Eleven Malaysia franchisees is based on multiple criteria – the demonstration of successful ownership; the willingness to personally manage day-to-day operations, grow sales, and manage a team; and the passion to create a happy shopping environment for customers. With an investment of RM280,000, the franchise process typically takes around four months, including an intensive two-month training at 7-Eleven stores.

For more information on the 7-Eleven Malaysia Franchise Programme, contact franchise@7eleven.com.my. Interested applicants may submit their interest at www.7eleven.com.my/franchise-franchis7e