7-year-old girl dies in Aidilfitri eve accident

ALOR STAR: A seven-year-old girl perished after the car she was travelling in with three family members collided with a patrol police car at Kampung Selarong Batak, Kuala Kedah last night.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said in the incident at 11.55 pm, Nur Qistina Qaisara Abdullah who was a passenger in a Perodua Viva died at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver of the car sustained injuries to the head and chest, while a woman aged 30 suffered a broken leg. A three-year-old girl was unharmed, he told Bernama today.

He said two policemen aged 56 and 57 who were based at Kuala Kedah police station sustained minor injuries.

“Investigations revealed the car was heading to Tebangau from Jalan Kuala Kedah when it veered into the opposite lane and hit the oncoming patrol car.”

Mohd Rozi said the body was brought to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama