BEIJING: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted Papua New Guinea at 2.04 am Monday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

According to Xinhua, the epicentre, with a depth of 60 km, was monitored at 4.25 degrees south latitude and 143.10 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.

No tsunami warning has been issued. -Bernama