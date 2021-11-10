7,601 postal ballots issued by EC for Melaka election

MELAKA: A total of 7,601 postal vote papers have been issued by the Election Commission to those eligible to vote by post for the Melaka state election.

EC secretary, Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement today said the total covered 6,871 for Form 1A for Election Commission personnel and officers as well as police, armed forces and media personnel.

There were 511 Form 1B for Malaysians living abroad and 113 Form 1C (nine agencies in security and health sectors) as well as 106 out-of-country absentee voters (PTH).

The postal vote papers were issued according to the provisions under Regulation 3 of the Elections (Postal Voting) Regulations 2003 for the 15th Melaka State Legislative Assembly election.

“The issuance of postal ballot on Nov 9 (Tuesday) was carried out by election personnel at all 28 state constituencies,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said the postal ballot issuance process was conducted in the presence of candidate representatives from all contesting parties or individuals.

“All postal voters are reminded to mark the ballot papers, complete and correctly fill in the Identity declaration forms (Form 2) and return them to the constituency returning officer before 5 pm on polling day on Nov 20.

“Voters are reminded to keep their vote secret by not taking pictures of the ballot papers and sharing them on social media,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for the Melaka election on Nov 20 while nomination day was on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister.-Bernama