NEW YORK: At least eight people were injured in a shooting at an event Monday to commemorate civil rights champion Dr Martin Luther King Jr in the US state of Florida, Anadolu Agency cited media reports.

The shooting occurred at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

One of the victims was critically injured and four others were wounded while attempting to leave the area.

Authorities said that more than 1,000 people were attending the event. -Bernama