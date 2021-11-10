95 per cent adult population in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: Ninety-five per cent or over 22.2 million of Malaysia’s adult population have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Based on the MOH’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 97.6 per cent of the adult population, or 22.8 million individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 116,642 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, with 30,700 having completed two doses, 7,877 first dose recipients and 78,065 booster doses, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) that was launched last Feb 24 to 50,656,181.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,413,991 individuals or 76.7 per cent of them have completed the vaccination, while 86.5 per cent or 2,722,418 individuals have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

On the administration of booster dose, a total of 644,664 doses had been administered as of yesterday.-Bernama