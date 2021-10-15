AADK allows family members, guardians to visit inmates in rehab centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) has allowed visitation from family members or guardians of the inmates who are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation programmes at its Narcotic Addiction Rehabilitation Centres (Puspen) nationwide.

AADK in a statement said this visitation will help the families or caregivers to bond with the inmates, adding that it is also a therapeutic approach to encourage them to commit to maintaining recovery.

“Every family or guardian must make an appointment with Puspen to avoid congestion, ease AADK services and avoid the risk of Covid-19 infection,“ read the statement.

It said the appointment application can be made via phone call, short message service (SMS), WhatsApp application, letter or email to the relevant Rehabilitation Officer.