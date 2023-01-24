Aaron-Wooi Yik move up to second spot, Zii Jia drops two spots in world ranking

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s top ranked men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik moved up to second spot in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) ranking list released today, after accumulating 84,518 points from 16 championships participated.

Based on the latest ranking released, Aaron-Wooi Yik are one spot behind Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian-Muhamad Rian Ardianto who remained at the top with 92,855 points.

The Malaysian pair moved up to second spot, their highest in their career, after a fine performance at the just ended India Open in New Delhi where the pair finished in the runner-up spot, losing to a Chinese pair.

In contrast to Aaron-Soh’s progress, another Malaysian pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi slipped a spot down to ninth after coming into the tournament in eighth spot.

Another men’s doubles pair of Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani dropped from the top 10 ranked teams, slipping into 11th spot following less impressive performances at the Malaysia Open and India Open.

Just like the country’s top men’s doubles pair, the country’s top ranked women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah also made positive progress in the BWF world ranking by climbing two spots and moved into sixth spot after amassing 69,955 points from 16 championships.

Meanwhile, the country’s number one men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia suffered a minor setback, slipping two spots down to fourth after suffering early exits in recent tournaments and managing to accumulate only 76,588 points.

The 25-year-old Zii Jia lost in the first round of the Malaysia Open to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka and was again bundled out early in the India Open by China’s Li Shi Feng in the second round.

Zii Jia’s loss was Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting’s gain as the Indonesian moved into second spot while his compatriot Jonatan Christie took third spot.

Viktor Axelsen from Denmark retained his world number one spot. -Bernama