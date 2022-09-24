Aaron-Wooi Yik receive RM100,000 incentive

KUALA LUMPUR: Men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik have received another incentive amounting to RM100,000, this time from Southern Score Builders Berhad, a construction management services company.

Its executive director and chief executive officer, Gan Yee Hin, who presented the mock cheques to the duo here today said the incentive was to honour the national top pair's outstanding success of securing Malaysia’s first title at the world meet in Tokyo, Japan, last month.

“We believe this world title is just the beginning of their badminton journey. We hope this little token of our gratitude will further motivate them for greater achievements and bring glory to the country in the world arena.

“We hope that our gesture incentive will inspire others to assist a new generation of players who have the courage to pursue the sport as their career,” he said in his speech.

Yee Hin also announced that the company would contribute RM200,000 to the Petaling Badminton Club (PBC), where both Aaron and Wooi Yik were nurtured before they joined the national team.

“We hope that the contribution provides some support as they nurture talents to represent the country. PBC has had a history of producing several of the country's well-known players such as Chen Tang Jie, Cheam June Wei, Man Wei Chong and Goh V Shem,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aaron, who thanked Southern Score Builders Berhad and all Malaysians for their support, said such an incentive would inspire them to win more accolades for Malaysia in the future.

Earlier this month, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallists received incentives totalling RM500,000 for their world title feat from the Badminton Association of Malayasia (BAM) and several other official sponsors.

On Aug 28, Aaron-Wooi Yik defeated three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia, 21-19, 21-14, to end Malaysia’s 45-year wait for the maiden world title.

In the meantime, Aaron said he was currently in recovery mode following an injury to his right armpit muscle that forced the pair to withdraw from the Japan Open, last month.

“My condition is now at 80-90 per cent, this Tuesday I will do an MRI again,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Wooi Yik hoped the two of them would return to top form before the Denmark Open and French Open scheduled for next month, as well as the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals, this December.-Bernama