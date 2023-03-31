Ab Rauf: Announcement on state exco line-up within 48 hours

MALACCA: Newly appointed Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that he would make an announcement on the new executive council line-up within 48 hours and did not rule out forming an administration along the lines of the federal Unity Government.

“I am convinced that the political cooperation under the Unity Government at the federal level will be formed in Malacca,” he said after being sworn in as the state’s 13th chief minister at 3.33 pm in a private ceremony at Seri Negara here.

He added that would he refer to Umno president Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi before finalising the appointment of excos.

He promised to carry on with all policies and regulations that have benefited the people of the state and would ensure good governance would guide the state’s administration.

All projects and programmes planned under his predecessor, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s administration would be improved for the betterment of the people, he said.

“I urge all policy makers and implementors, especially the civil service, to work together with me to continue all new policy framework that will have a bigger impact in bringing glory to Melaka,” he said.

The Tanjung Bidara assemblyman also vowed to make Malacca an investor- and business-friendly state as it was a destination of choice for investors coming to Malaysia.-Bernama