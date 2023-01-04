Ab Rauf: Malacca exco line-up to reflect Unity Govt

MALACCA: Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pix) said he will ensure that the line-up of the state executive councillors is more inclusive and reflects the Unity Government.

“I want to emphasise that the new state government of Malacca is a strong and stable state government.

“It is a Unity Government that was formed as a result of mutual agreement between political parties that have a strong mandate to serve the people of Malacca,“ he said in a Facebook posting today.

Ab Rauf said he would draw up a new 100-Day Plan to generate more investment and jobs for Malacca.

“The people of Malacca want development. They want to see hospital and school facilities as well as better business, employment and income opportunities.

“Malacca also needs better infrastructure, including water supply, roads and digital,“ he said.

The Tanjung Bidara assemblyman took his oath of office as the 13th Chief Minister of Malacca yesterday. -Bernama