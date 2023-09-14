Ab Rauf: Malacca hawkers, traders to contribute to Socso effective December

MALACCA: All hawkers and traders in Malacca will be required to contribute to the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), under the Social Security Organisation (Socso), effective December this year.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pix) said the contributions must be made if they wish to apply or renew their business licence through the four local authorities in the state, namely the Melaka Historic City Council, Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council, Alor Gajah Municipal Council and Jasin Municipal Council.

“With a contribution as low as RM46.60 per year, or only RM3.88 per month, this scheme provides long-term protection to this group if they are involved in an accident while at work. There is no other insurance or protection offered this low.

“Through this insurance, not only the hawkers will get protection, but their families will also benefit and be able to continue their lives,” he told reporters here today.

He said that the enforcement of the SKSPS contribution is aimed at protecting the hawkers and traders in the state, as well as ensuring that they are always looked after.

In a separate development, he said as many as 8,840 complaints, or 95.19 per cent of the total 9,287 complaints channelled through the Melaka government’s public complaints management system (SISPAA), between Jan 1 and Aug 31, had been resolved.

Ab Rauf said of the number of complaints which had been resolved, a total of 7,286 complaints, or 82.42 per cent of them, were successfully resolved within 15 days.

“Through the complaints received from SISPAA, I hope that the quality of public services to the people can be improved and enhanced from time to time, for the comfort and well-being of the people,” he said.

In the meantime, he said the ‘Hari Bertemu Rakyat Mini’ will be implemented in all constituencies, in stages, through his working visits.

He said that, through the initiative, the state leadership, in particular, was able to monitor more closely, and in detail, every development programme in each constituency.

“We can also meet the people at the grassroots and listen to all their problems and resolve them so that they can enjoy the facilities and convenience provided by the government,” he said. -Bernama