Ab Rauf: New exco list appealing and attractive

MALACCA: The new chief minister of Malacca Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh described the new list of exco members as appealing and attractive.

Ab Rauf said the newly formed Malacca state government would not be similar to the ones set up in Perak and Pahang after the 15th General Election (GE15) but the new line up will reflect unity between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), just like what exists at the Federal government.

“We will promote fairness in the formation....GOD willing I will announce the new exco line up soon. However, it will be appealing and attractive,” he told reporters after visiting the Ramadan Bazaar in Klebang, here yesterday.

The Malacca Umno Liaison Committee chairman was reported as saying that he envisioned state assemblymen from the PH to be part of the newly formed state government and that it will be more inclusive and reflect the unity government at the Federal level.

Asked when he would announce the new exco line up, the Tanjung Bidara state assemblyman said the announcement will be made once the list is approved by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also the Deputy Prime Minister.

“Never mind, we will wait...even if a little late we still have injury time. I said 48 hours a new exco will be set up but I have not announced it (the list),” he said.

Commenting on a call by former state Tourism, Heritage and Culture committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis’ urging Umno to take action against him for his criticism over the change in the Chief Minister’s post, Ab Rauf said it was not a time for infighting.

“This is the time to revamp the state of Malacca towards a progressive path and not quarrel among each. We cannot become a hero in any issue.

“Actually we want to bring about changes, in any form, we want to improve the welfare of the people and help them to be more progressive,” he said. -Bernama