Adopt humility and listen to people, Sarawak public sector told

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix) wants the state’s public sector to adopt humility and listen to the people’s insights on improving their services.

He said for the government to understand the types of improvement and new innovations needed in their work, they first needed to reach a better understanding of those affected by their work which are the rakyat (people) and businesses.

“This ongoing drive towards a seamless and proactive government demands humility on the part of the public sector – to listen to the people (grassroots) and build on their insights. Only then, we can make Sarawak an advanced state by 2030.”

Abang Johari said this when officiating at the Sarawak Civil Service Innovation Convention awards ceremony, here, today.

“Civil servants are an important machinery in achieving every aspiration of the government.

“Therefore, it is a priority for us to continue intensifying efforts in furthering the culture of innovation, thus ensuring a faster, more efficient and effective government service delivery system.

“Such efforts need to be supported at all levels, especially the top management to ensure that the value of creativity and innovation becomes a work culture and not seasonal,” he added.