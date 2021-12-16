After Malaysia, Blinken cuts short Southeast Asia trip

BANGKOK: United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken(pix) has cut short his trip to Southeast Asia as a member of the travelling press corps tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Malaysia.

Spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken spoke today by phone with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and expressed his deep regret that he would not be able to visit Bangkok this week.

The spokesman said Blinken had to cut short the trip in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of Covid-19 and to prioritize the health and safety of the U.S. traveling party and those they would otherwise come into contact with.

“The Secretary would be returning to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution,” he said in a statement.

The spokesman said the Secretary extended an invitation for Don to visit Washington, D.C. at the earliest opportunity.

“He (Blinken) looked forward to traveling to Thailand as soon as possible.

“They affirmed that they would use the upcoming engagements to further deepen the U.S.-Thai alliance,” he said.

Blinken was scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on third and final leg Southeast Asian region tour this evening after visiting Indonesia and Malaysia. He was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha and a bilateral meeting with Don.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur had informed the Malaysian government of a positive Covid-19 case in the traveling party accompanying Blinken.

According to a statement from the embassy today, the sole member of the traveling party who tested positive is observing all requirements of the Malaysian Ministry of Health.

“We can confirm that the person was not involved and has not participated in any of Secretary Blinken’s program in Kuala Lumpur. We confirm all other members of the party tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival in Malaysia,” the statement said.

The embassy thanked the Ministry of Health for their outstanding support for the health and wellbeing of the Covid-19 positive individual and of the public, and the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their support for this visit.-Bernama