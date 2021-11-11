AGC urged not to appeal against ruling on Zulfarhan’s killers

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) should not appeal against the High Court’s ruling to convict six students of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) who were initially charged with murdering cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Making this appeal on behalf of Malaysians Against Death Penalty and Torture (Madpet), Charles Hector said it is disturbing that the AGC was reported wanting to appeal, possibly with the hope or intention that the appellate court will find them guilty of murder which would result on the six young persons being mandatorily sentenced to death by hanging.

The six students were found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, were sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.

Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi Azmal, Muhammad Azamuddin Mad Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat, Mohamad Shobirin Sabri and Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali were found guilty of killing with the intention of causing death, or of causing such bodily injury as is likely to cause death, and as such was convicted for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code, and were then sentenced to 18 years imprisonment, an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment.

“A 18-year sentence is more than just for these first time young offenders, noting that they were 21-22 years old when the offence was committed,” Hector said.