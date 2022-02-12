Agong presents boats as flood preparation for Pekan residents

PEKAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today handed over five fibre boats to residents of the Pekan district to prepare them for the monsoon season.

“The boats are for use also by other residents affected by the flood, to help your neighbours and others. Also, don’t sell the boats,” said His Majesty when presenting the boats to five recipients.

The handing over of the boats was held in the compound of the Sultan Ahmad Shah Mosque here after Al-Sultan Abdullah, accompanied by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, joined the congregation there for the Friday prayer.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and the State Secretary, Datuk Seri Dr Sallehudin Ishak.

At the event, Al-Sultan Abdullah also handed over contributions, comprising essential food items, from the Pahang Islam Religion and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) to 50 asnaf (tithe recipients).

Meanwhile, a recipient of the boat, Mohamad Fahamy Mohamad Sarif, 49, of Kampung Pelak, said it was surprise gift from His Majesty.

“I was lost for words when informed that I would receive the boat because every time when flood occurs, I had to borrow other people’s boat. Now that I have my own boat, it will facilitate me and my family, as well as our neighbours, to evacuate.

“Sometimes, it takes a long time for us to wait for the security team to arrive (to evacuate),“ said the gardener, who has three children.

Another recipient is Ahmad Ghairah Abdul Rahman, 54, from Kampong Ganchong here.

“I’m moved by His Majesty's concern. Every time there is a flood, our house will be affected because it is located near the river,” said the food stall assistant.-Bernama