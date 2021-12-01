Agong receives courtesy call from Higher Education Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah(pix) today received a courtesy call from Minister of Higher Education (MOHE) Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad at the Istana Negara.

Istana Negara in a statement posted on its Facebook page today said during the visit Noraini presented the letter of certification on the upgrading of Kolej Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah (KUIPSAS) to Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah (UNIPSAS).

Present to witness the handover of the letter was Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah who is also the Chancellor of the university.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail; state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak; MOHE deputy secretary-general (Policy) Dr Mohd Zabri Yusoff; MOHE director-general Prof Datuk Dr Husaini Omar and KUIPSAS rector Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Zawavi Zainal Abidin were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, in a separate session, Al-Sultan Abdullah also received a courtesy call from Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin at Istana Negara, today.

He was accompanied by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Board of Control chairman Prof Datuk Seri Dr Awang Sariyan and DBP deputy director-general (Policy) Md Johari Hasan.-Bernama