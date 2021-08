ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) coach Aidil Sharin Sahak hopes that his charges will be fit and remain at their best to win the rest of their matches in their mission to grab second place in the Super League this season.

He said the team’s focus now is on their next meetings with Sri Pahang FC on Sept 1, Kuala Lumpur City FC (Sept 4), UITM FC (Sept 8) and Melaka United FC on (Sept 12).

“Of course the players are tired, they played five games in a short period of time, but they didn’t make excuses ... they were professional and managed to win the match and I hope they recover for the next game.

“Congratulations to JDT (on retaining the Super League title), for second place, I don’t want to say more because we have a few more matches, God willing, after the game with KL FC we will know, hopefully the team will get points ... we will wait and see,“ he told reporters after KDA FC beat Perak FC 1-0 in last night’s match at the Darul Aman Stadium here.

The victory was the fourth in a row for Kedah FC after having defeated Penang FC, Terengganu FC and PJ City FC and they now have collected 38 points.

Meanwhile, Perak FC assistant coach, Mohd Shahril Nizam Khalil said that despite losing at the hands of KDA FC, he was satisfied with the achievement and pattern of play shown by his players who created many chances to score goals.

“In the first half, we pressed Kedah, in the second half we tried to score goals but were denied by the excellent Kedah goalkeeper tonight (last night),“ he said.

He added that his team also has many young players who are less experienced compared to the Kedah team.

