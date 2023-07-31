AirAsia increases flights between Malaysia and China

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia will increase flights between Malaysia and China in the coming months as it expects forward sales to continue to accelerate, following a significant rebound in demand for travel between both countries.

In July, the average load factor for both AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia X Malaysia flights to/from China is about 80%, -strong performing routes include Kuala Lumpur-Shanghai, Kota Kinabalu-Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur-Nanning and Kota Kinabalu-Wuhan, which recorded up to 95% load factor in the coming months.

Both airlines have sold more than 320,000 seats between China and Malaysia from March to early July this year, which is about 30% compared to the same period pre-Covid in 2019, with about 75% seats sold to Chinese nationals.

Based on the strong current and forecast demand, AirAsia Malaysia will resume another route from Kota Kinabalu to Hangzhou starting with three flights weekly beginning September 2. Meanwhile, AirAsia X Malaysia will be increasing services from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing (Daxing) from four to five flights weekly beginning September 1, from Kuala Lumpur to Shanghai from four to seven flights weekly commencing September 15, and from Kuala Lumpur to Hangzhou from three to four flights weekly starting September 30, this year.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said that it plans to increase the frequency of flights from Kota Kinabalu to Hangzhou to seven flights weekly starting in October based on demand.

“The enhanced connectivity will not only boost high-value travellers arrivals into Malaysia but also provide crucial support to Malaysia’s domestic travel demand. We look forward to expanding our connectivity and frequency between Malaysia and China from other hubs as well in the future,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail remarked that as China travel demand remains strong across its network for medium haul travel, it will also add more frequencies to its schedule to meet the growing demand, particularly for its most popular Chinese destinations such as Beijing (Daxing), Shanghai, and Hangzhou.