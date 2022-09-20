Airasia rewards partners MiL.k to give app users with blockchain-based loyalty programme offerings

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Asean’s award-winning lifestyle rewards programme, airasia rewards, will now be able to enjoy blockchain-based loyalty offerings through a collaboration between BIGLIFE and blockchain-based loyalty platform MiL.k.

BIGLIFE is the operator and manager of airasia rewards, the loyalty programme for the airasia Super App that boasts over 51 million members across Asia and the Pacific. At the same time, MiL.k is South Korea’s top blockchain-based loyalty programme with 1.1 million users.

A signing ceremony was held in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 19 attended by Milk Partners CEO Jayden Jo and airasia rewards chief loyalty officer Ong Wai Fong.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with MiL.k. By working together with one of the most successful examples of global blockchain projects, we will not only be able to raise awareness of the airasia Super App in the global blockchain industry, but also allow our customers to benefit from a more robust loyalty programme with more avenues to earn and spend their airasia points,” said Ong.

The two companies aim to integrate the airasia rewards loyalty programme with MiL.k platform and its token, Milk Coin (MLK). With the integration, airasia Super App’s loyalty points, also known as airasia points, will be connected with MiL.k’s point ecosystem, and various joint marketing activities will be held targeting global users of airasia rewards and MiL.k.

airasia rewards’ latest collaboration with MiL.K underlines the company’s commitment to provide airasia members holistic ways to be rewarded through borderless earn and burn opportunities across Asean and beyond. It will also be a significant milestone for MiL.K to connect their users who are primarily Korea-based to airasia rewards.

This partnership will be the first step towards a blockchain-based rewards programme and points exchange ecosystem, but certainly will not be the last as airasia rewards will continue its commitment to stay at the forefront of technology and product innovation.

airasia points from airasia rewards can be used to purchase various services and products on the airasia Super App platform. It is also possible to use the points of global companies that are affiliated with airasia rewards by exchanging them for airasia points through the ‘airasia xchange’ service in the app.

airasia members can use airasia points to pay for travel products, such as flights and hotel stays, as well as non-travel products such as food delivery, ride-hailing, duty-free shopping and lifestyle deals, all on the airasia Super App. A wide range of services is also available via the super app such as financial services, insurance, courier services, on-demand academic learning courses, and others.

“The partnership with airasia Super App is one of our remarkable accomplishments of global expansion. Starting with this partnership, we will continuously enlarge the ecosystem of MiL.k in the global market. Southeast Asia will be the starting point, and our vision is to become the first cross-border platform on the blockchain,“ said Jo.

He said MiL.k is a service that allows users to exchange and integrate points from various partners through the digital asset “Milk Coin (MLK).

Since April 2020, MiL.k has grown by forming partnerships with various companies representing their sectors and earned over 1.1 million users.

MiL.k has been making partnerships with top services in Korea such as Yanolja, CUl, INTERPARK, Shinsegae Duty-Free, Megabox, Jin Air, among others.

As a prime example of a blockchain-based service, MiL.k is expected to grow its ecosystem by growing its strategic partnerships in Southeast Asia this year.