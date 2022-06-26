airasia Ride, Penang Adventist Hospital collaborate to provide better health services

GEORGE TOWN: airasia Ride today collaborates with Penang Adventist Hospital (PAH) to provide them with better value health services.

airasia Ride regional chief executive officer (CEO) Lim Chiew Shan said that through the partnership, all airasia Ride driver partners get to enjoy free health check-up for themselves together with another person that can be their spouse, family member or friend at PAH today.

“Subsequently, they will also be able to undergo regular health check-ups for a period of one year until June 26, 2023 with a RM50 discount for the Essential Wellness Package, while also enjoying PAH’s Wholistic Approached Wellness (WAW) Family Privileges,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said driver partners are not the only ones to benefit, but new users who need a ride to PAH will be able to get RM3 off their journey when they book an airasia Ride by using the promo code PAHRIDE at the check-out page.

“We are proud to partner with PAH to offer these health benefits to our driver-partners as we always believe that by ensuring the well-being of our drivers and giving them peace of mind, they will perform their very best when on the road,“ he said.

airasia Ride is an e-hailing service by airasia Super App under Capital A Bhd.

With more than 30,000 registered drivers on the platform, airasia Ride has recently reached more than one million completed rides, less than a year into the business. airasia Ride drivers will now have the chance to enjoy 90 per cent off Unlimited AirAsia flights up to RM8,000 in monthly income, and extra incentives of up to RM200 weekly.

Meanwhile, CEO of PAH Ronald Koh said it is a timely collaboration that will bring much ease and convenience to its patients and visitors.

“This effort will be in coherence with our commitment to provide the best healthcare to our patients while enhancing patient experience in the hospital,” he said.-Bernama