AKM Kelantan: PM, local folk liven up 'Bekwoh' feast

KOTA BHARU: Over 5,000 visitors today livened up the ‘Bekwoh’ grand feast, which was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in conjunction with the Kelantan edition of the Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM), or Malaysian Family Aspirations Tour here today.

‘Gulai kawah’, ‘ayam goreng kunyit’, sambal tilapia and pickled cucumber were among the dishes prepared and served for Ismail Sabri and other visitors at the event.

The prime minister, who arrived at 12.20 pm at the Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan (YKK) building in Ketereh, near here, was accompanied by the Communications and Multimedia Minister-cum-Kelantan AKM Tour Coordinator, Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He then took the opportunity to help cook gulai kawah and mingle with local folk.

Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, and Kelantan Public Works, Infrastructure, Transport and Utility Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor were also present.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri officiated the soft launch of the Ketereh Digital Hub and 5G technology, aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and optimising online sales.

After that, while heading to the YKK main hall, Ismail Sabri was entertained by a silat demonstration and singing performances by the Pentarama group from the Information Department.

The prime minister also spent over an hour greeting and mingling with visitors, including taking selfies, before leaving the event at about 1.40 pm.

Meanwhile, a resident from Kok Lanas, Siti Hamnah Abdullah, 59, expressed her excitement about meeting the country’s number one leader at the programme.

“I heard from a friend about the invitation to the Bekwoh programme. So, I agreed to go because I was excited to meet Malaysia’s number one leader face-to-face and take a selfie with him,” she said when met by Bernama today.

Nur Hisham Mahmud, 42, from Telipot, meanwhile, said the Ketereh Parliament Family Bekwoh programme was really good as it fostered close ties between the people and their leaders.

“I came here with my family at about 10 am because I was very excited to meet the prime minister. Happy to meet him face-to-face,” he said, adding the food served was also very appetising.

The AKM Kelantan tour-themed ‘Malaysian Family, Digital Family’, which kicked off yesterday until tomorrow (July 24), is offering various programmes specifically planned for the people of Kelantan in line with the government's efforts to strengthen the country's digitalisation initiative.-Bernama