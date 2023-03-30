AKPK to take some operational systems offline temporarily to prevent further breaches

KUALA LUMPUR: Agensi Kaunseling dan Pengurusan Kredit (AKPK) has decided to take some of its operational systems offline temporarily to prevent further risks after the recent breach of its information technology (IT) system.

Recently, the AKPK server containing customer data may have been illegally accessed.

“AKPK sincerely apologises for this unfortunate incident. We are gradually bringing our systems back online once we have established that it is safe to do so,” it said in a statement today.

AKPK said that during this time, it has implemented relevant arrangements to maintain services for customers with as little disruption as possible.

AKPK is treating the situation with the highest priority and cooperating with the relevant authorities on an ongoing basis.

“Following the malicious and criminal breach of our IT system, we notified the authorities, took measures to secure our server and began an investigation with leading third-party cybersecurity experts,” it added.

AKPK said it received and rejected a ransom request, a response relevant authorities and experts agreed with.

AKPK will continue to do everything it can to mitigate the impact of the breach to protect customers’ data.

For further information, AKPK customers should contact AKPK’s dedicated call centre at 03-2616 7766 or click https://bit.ly/pejabatAKPK to find the nearest AKPK branches. -Bernama