All complaints made by Long Tiger handled professionally - Johor cops

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police said today that they have acted professionally regarding all complaints made by ‘Long Tiger’, whose real name is Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, and his wife.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the complaints have been handled and investigated, with some of the perpetrators having been charged and sentenced.

“The investigations conducted are transparent with no special treatment provided to any side. Therefore, the police would like to remind the public that this issue (involving Long Tiger) will not end as long as those involved continue accusing each other on social media,” he said in a statement here today.

The statement released commented on claims made by Long Tiger’s lawyer on Facebook Live yesterday stating that there were police officers conducting the investigation into his client were purposely delaying the investigation even though evidence had been given.

“Checks also revealed a letter that allegedly was sent to the police and leaked, as alleged as the lawyer on FB life, never happened.

“While we are unsure how the leak occurred, we are certain it was not the police,” Ayob Khan said. — Bernama