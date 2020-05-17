Allow filming before Aidilfitri - FDAM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Film Directors’ Association of Malaysia (FDAM) has pleaded to the government to consider the request by the film and television industry for permission to continue production works, especially filming, before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

This would give them the chance to earn some money in preparation for the celebration, said its president, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim.

He was commenting on the willingness of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) to consider the request by industry members to continue their work.

“There is no need to wait for Hari Raya. Finas (the National Film Development Corporation) has handed over to KKMM a comprehensive SOP (standard operating procedure) proposed by FDAM.

“It is not too late to earn some money if conditional leeway is given for filming to be done tomorrow (Monday) or Tuesday,” he said in a statement to Bernama here today.

Ahmad said he was prepared to meet with the relevant authorities including the National Security Council any time to explain the SOP in detail.

On Thursday, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the Special Ministerial Meeting on the Imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) will decide on the SOP soon after studying the impact of the Conditional MCO and the re-opening of the economic sector.

According to FDAM data, there are about 875 film and tv activists including 35 FDAM members from 35 production companies who have lost their source of income following the imposition of the MCO on March 18. -Bernama