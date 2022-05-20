Alvin Goh submits representation over forfeiture suit

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told today that Alvin Goh Leong Yeong submitted a representation against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) application to forfeit his money amounting to RM60,232.01 as well as money belonging to two of his companies.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said the Attorney-General Chamber (AGC) needed time to study the representation.

“We request that the hearing of the forfeiture application which was supposed to take place today be postponed because the respondent (Goh) had submitted a representation on April 8,” he said, adding that the prosecution did not object to it.

“However, I need to seek further instructions from the AGC’s prosecution division,“ he added.

Lawyer Loi Yap Loong, representing the businessman, confirmed the matter.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed June 21 as the hearing date for the forfeiture application.

On Sept 29, 2021, the MACC filed a notice of motion to forfeit money belonging to Goh amounting to RM60,232.01 in his three bank accounts and RM10,588.94 and RM16,721.75, respectively, belonging to Malaysian House of Internet Sdn Bhd and Networld Computer (KL) Sdn Bhd.

The application was filed on the grounds that the money, which was seized in December 2020 and January 2021 was allegedly proceeds obtained from unlawful activities namely online gambling and cryptocurrency trading, which is an offence under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.-Bernama