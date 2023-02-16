AME Elite to build RM108m Bucher Emhart Glass factory in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Integrated industrial space solutions provider AME Elite Consortium Bhd, via its subsidiary Ipark Development Sdn Bhd, has secured a vote of confidence from Emhart Glass Sdn Bhd (Bucher Emhart Glass) to construct the latter’s RM108 million manufacturing facility in i-Park@Senai Airport City, Johor.

Bucher Emhart Glass, which is a subsidiary of Swiss-listed engineering and manufacturing group Bucher Industries AG, has established itself as a global leader in glass container manufacturing solutions, including equipment, controls, parts and support. The international group has presence across the globe, including Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, and the United States.

The new facility in i-Park@Senai Airport City will have a built-up area of about 300,000 square feet, which will replace the existing factory at another site in Johor Bahru, in order to increase production capacity. Construction of the project will begin in the second quarter of 2023 and is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Bucher Emhart Glass held a signing ceremony at the sales gallery of i-Park@Senai Airport City today, attended by Bucher Emhart Glass logistics & manufacturing vice-president Juan P. Montes, finance vice-president Reto P. Semadeni, finance controller Chan Siew Kheng and Johor Bahru site manager Bryant Wong, as well as AME executive director Simon Lee, property development director Cheryl Lim and sales director Alice Tee.

AME group managing director Kelvin Lee Chai is happy that AME’s integrated industrial parks and properties at i-Park@Senai Airport City continued to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) including from internationally respected, blue chip global corporations.

He added, “We warmly welcome Bucher Emhart Glass to i-Park@Senai Airport City as they expand their operations in Malaysia. We are proud to be chosen as Bucher Emhart Glass’ solutions provider, proving AME’s expertise to support the growth requirements of global businesses.

“AME continues its role as an FDI magnet and will benefit from increased demand for our industrial parks as international borders reopen. With this latest contract from Bucher Emhart Glass, our new sales for the financial year to date increased to RM433 million and will enhance our financial performance.”