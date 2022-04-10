Amendments to Trade Unions Act to create mature, progressive trade unions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Trade Unions (Amendment) Bill 2022, among other things, aims to create a legal framework to support the establishment and administration of trade unions in a mature, progressive and relevant manner, was tabled for the second reading in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Human Resource Minister, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the bill was to amend the Trade Unions Act 1959 with the objective of removing restrictions on the formation of trade unions based on specific establishments or similarities in trade, occupation or industry to allow a diversity of trade unions.

“This is in line with the freedom of association as employees and employers are free to establish or join any trade union of their own choice,“ he said when tabling the bill.

Saravanan said amendments to the act included ensuring the quality of the protection of workers’ rights in this country by taking into account the principles outlined under international labour standards.

He added that it was also to make it easier for Malaysia to negotiate a trade agreement that currently included an article on international labour standard obligations as one of the terms of the agreement.

“For example, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) maintains that each member country adopts and improves its respective laws, regulations and practices as to the rights contained in the 1998 ILO Declaration (International Labour Organisation) related to the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work,“ he said.

The sitting continues tomorrow. -Bernama