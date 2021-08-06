American Ross and Klineman win women's beach volleyball gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO: April Ross and Alix Klineman of the United States claimed the women's beach volleyball gold after a straight set victory at the Shiokaze Park here on Friday.

The world silver medallists fended off Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 to win the 30th gold for the United States Olympic delegation.

The victory filled Ross' collection of a full set of Olympic medals after one silver from London 2012 and a bronze from Rio 2016, according to Xinhua news agency.

Artacho and Clancy have enough reason to be proud of their silver, as they ousted world champions Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada in the quarterfinals.

Anouk Verge-Depre/Joana Heidrich of Switzerland completed the podium line-up after defeating Tina Graudina/Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia 21-19, 21-15 in the bronze medal match. -Bernama