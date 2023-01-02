Ankle injury forces Manchester United’s Eriksen to be out for months

ANKARA: Manchester United’s Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (pix) will be out for “an extended period” for an ankle injury, the English Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

“Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our Emirates FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday.

“While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May,“ Anadolu Agency reported Manchester United said in a statement.

“However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the campaign,“ the Red Devils added.

Eriksen, 30, made 31 appearances for Manchester United this season scoring two goals and make nine assists.

The Danish international arrived at Old Trafford in July.

Eriksen, who previously played for Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Brentford, sealed a three-year contract with Manchester United in 2022 summer. -Bernama