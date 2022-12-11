Anwar says he will give evidence of alleged vote-buying to EC

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today said he will provide evidence that military personnel in Bera were allegedly paid RM300 each for their vote to the Election Commission (EC).

The Pakatan Harapan chairman reiterated that he has reliable information on this allegation and that military personnel in Bera have already cast their ballots despite early voting on being held on Nov 15, Malay Mail reports.

“EC has asked me to hand over the information and I will hand it over to them,” he reportedly told reporters in Kuching, Sarawak.

Yesterday, EC had urged those with information on the alleged corruption involving postal voting in the Bera parliamentary constituency to contact the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).