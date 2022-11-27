Anwar to meet govt depts, agencies to focus on cost of living issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will hold a meeting with government departments and agencies in Putrajaya today which will focus on the cost of living issues affecting the people.

“Tonight, we held a prayer session with congregrants and friends in Sungai Long. We prayed and recited surah Yasin together, praying that everything would be safe for our beloved country.

“Tomorrow morning at 11 am, there will be a meeting with government departments and agencies in Putrajaya which will focus on the issues of the cost of living that is burdening the people,“ he said in a post on his Facebook and Twitter sites yesterday.

Anwar is scheduled to attend the 2022 National Action Council on the Costing of Living special meeting tomorrow at Bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya at 11 am.-Bernama