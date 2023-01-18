Anwar: Toll exemptions for two days before CNY

PUTRAJAYA: Toll exemption will be given to highway users nationwide on Jan 20 and 21 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

He said the toll-free rides will involve all classes of vehicles and an allocation of RM40 million.

“Good news! The Works and the Transport ministries have already discussed with the highway concessionaires to allow toll exemption on Jan 20 and 21.

“This is to enable all Malaysians, not only the Chinese but also the Malays and Indians who may want to return to their hometown for the holidays,” he told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting here today.

Anwar also reminded all road users to drive carefully and comply with all the traffic rules and regulations.

The Chinese community in the country will be celebrating the Lunar New Year on Jan 22 and 23. -Bernama