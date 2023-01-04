Anwar urges Malaysian businesses overseas to facilitate foreign investments into M’sia

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has urged Malaysian businesses overseas to help in rebuilding the economy back home by promoting and facilitating more investments into the country.

“The primary issue is how we (should) rebuild our country through massive domestic and foreign direct investments.

“You can invest overseas but what is needed is to refocus investments back into Malaysia. The time is now,“ he said during an iftar event attended by over 300 people comprising Malaysian businesspeople and China’s Muslim community leaders here yesterday.

The event, hosted by the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China (Maycham China) and the Embassy of Malaysia in China, was held in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s official visit here this week.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, called on the ministers accompanying him on the visit to do the necessary in facilitating the inflow of investments into the country.

“To my colleagues here, my message is clear. We must do whatever is required and necessary to facilitate and ease the doing of business in attracting more investments into the country,” he said.

On his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping, Anwar said he was impressed by the humility shown by the senior statesman.

The Prime Minister had called on Xi at the Great Hall of the People here this afternoon. -Bernama