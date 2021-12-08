Appeals court to deliver Najib’s appeal verdict

PETALING JAYA: Following a failed bid to adduce fresh evidence yesterday, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix) will know today whether he succeeds in his appeal to quash the High Court’s decision to convict him on seven charges.

A three-person Court of Appeal bench chaired by Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil will deliver the decision via hybrid zoom proceedings this morning.

The other members of the bench are Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera.

The hybrid zoom proceedings, which involves the judges and members of the prosecution team being physically at the Court of Appeal.

However, Najib and his legal team, led by Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, will not be in the courtroom. They will attend the proceedings from other locations.

This is because one of the lawyers in Najib’s legal team from Shafee & Co had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Najib was appealing the High Court’s July 28, 2020 decision, which had found him guilty of all seven charges relating to SRC’s RM42 million.

The High Court had sentenced Najib to 10 years’ jail for each of six charges (three counts of criminal breach of trust and three counts of money laundering), and had also sentenced him to 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine with an additional five years’ jail if the fine is not paid for the abuse of position charge.

The High Court had decided that all jail sentences would run concurrently or at the same time, which would mean a maximum imprisonment of 12 years for Najib.