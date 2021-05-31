Apply for permission to operate during MCO via MITI’S CIMS 3.0

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said operating permission letters for necessary economic sectors during the Movement Control Order should be applied through the ministry’s Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 portal.

In a statement today, MITI said economic sectors such as communications as well as food and beverage can access the CIMS 3.0 portal to obtain the operating approval letter from June 1, 2021 via notification.miti.gov.my.

Other sectors of the economy include manufacturing and its related services, distribution trade, healthcare and medicine, e-commerce and information technology, production, filtering, storage, supply and distribution of fuels and lubricants, as well as construction, maintenance and critical repairs.

MITI said companies in those sectors that have not yet registered can do so beginning at 8am, June 1, 2021.

Detailed information on the registration procedure at CIMS 3.0 (via notification.miti.gov.my) can be accessed via www.miti.gov.my, added MITI.

“With this latest development, the movement of workers can be tracked by using the CIMS 3.0 letter from MITI; and employment confirmation letter or employee pass,” said MITI. — Bernama