Arif Aiman's hattrick propels JDT into FA Cup final

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A sensational hattrick by Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi has propelled Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) into this year’s FA Cup final after they downed Selangor FC 4-0 in their semi-final match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here yesterday.

Fresh from a four-goal-spree with the national squad last week, Arif Aiman needed only 18 minutes to settle his hattrick in the first half and secure his team’s spot in the final.

He opened accounts in the 20th minute, shaking off Selangor defender Quentin Cheng from the middle of the field and sending a blistering shot past keeper Mohd Khairulazhan Mohd Khalid. He then scored his second from outside the penalty box in the 33rd minute, and completed his hattrick five minutes later thanks to a pass from teammate Fernando Forestieri.

In the second half, with their victory all but complete, JDT went on the hunt, resulting in Forestieri finding the back of Selangor’s net just two minutes after play resumed.

Selangor fought hard and even managed to threaten JDT’s goal, but never were able to score.

The win means that JDT will defend the cup they won last year against Kuala Lumpur (KL) FC in the final. -Bernama